Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

