BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.80.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

