Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 888,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 255,664 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 906,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 219,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.