Iron Mountain Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 135.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 199,337 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

