Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 769,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

LLNW opened at $2.64 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

