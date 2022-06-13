Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Ribbon Communications worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

RBBN stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

