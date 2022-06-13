Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $114.41 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

