Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,696,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $571.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $516.75 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.05.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

