Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,760 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

