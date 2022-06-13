NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.71 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

