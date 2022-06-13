Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of BARK worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim Mcginty acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 28,089 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $47,751.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,803,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,266.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,939 shares of company stock worth $113,133 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

