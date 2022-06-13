HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HP were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.28 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

