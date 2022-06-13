Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,242 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

