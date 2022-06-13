Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $303.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

