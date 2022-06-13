NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

