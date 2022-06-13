Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 169,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.20 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

