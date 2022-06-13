NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 246 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $345.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.