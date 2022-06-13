McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $2,486,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $313.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

