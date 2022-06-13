Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,854,449 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of BARK worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter worth $4,091,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BARK by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BARK alerts:

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrik Werdelin acquired 16,850 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,982.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 631,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,703.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $47,751.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,803,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,266.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,939 shares of company stock valued at $113,133 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BARK Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.