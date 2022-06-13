Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,831,103 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

RMD stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

