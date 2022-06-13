Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,915,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

