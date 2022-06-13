Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

