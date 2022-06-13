NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 13,964 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,090,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

