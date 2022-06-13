NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,440 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,321,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,163,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

