NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 583 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $314.37 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $306.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.28 and a 200-day moving average of $343.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.