NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 9,889 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5,618.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,888,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $119.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

