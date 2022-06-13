NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 872,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 450,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.22 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

