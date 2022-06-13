NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 436 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

SLY opened at $84.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

