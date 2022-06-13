NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,822,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 511.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $261.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.