NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SDY opened at $122.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

