NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,568,000.

FIXD opened at $46.58 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

