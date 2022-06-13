NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,249 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $290.95 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64.

