NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 829 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.39 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

