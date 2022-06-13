NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $135.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

