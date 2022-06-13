NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.