1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.37% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE ACRE opened at $13.74 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.