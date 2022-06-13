1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,191 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Lamb Weston worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

