NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 521,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Comcast by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 29,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

