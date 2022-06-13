NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

