NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

