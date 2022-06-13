1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,737,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,134,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,673,000 after acquiring an additional 864,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

