NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.49 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

