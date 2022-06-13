NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 75,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 377,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.