NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

