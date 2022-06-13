iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

