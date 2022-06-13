MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.