Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,896,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.37 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
