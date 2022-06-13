1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,637 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of W. P. Carey worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

NYSE WPC opened at $82.80 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

