Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $146.29 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

