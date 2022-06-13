Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,842 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $35.23 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

